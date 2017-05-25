'Dancing With the Stars' Season 24 finale: Rashad Jennings, ...

The "Dancing With the Stars" Season 24 finale was an evening of dancing and singing, and carnival rides, live performances by TLC, Hailee Steinfield, One Republic and Lady Antebellum, a flamenco demonstration accompanied by Charo on guitar, and one final competitive dance between the three remaining finalists before a winner was announced. Watch parties were held across the country: at Wrigley Field for David Ross; in Houston for Normani Kordei; and in Lynchburg Virginia for Rashad Jennings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.