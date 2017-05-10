Atheist organisation files lawsuit against Donald Trump's...

A organisation of atheists from Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit challenging the president's so-called "religious liberty" order, claiming his move to allow religious groups to preach politics from the pulpit is in breach of the constitution. The Freedom from Religion Foundation , established in 1978, said recent comments by Mr Trump were a clear attempt to roll-back the provisions of the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 law that prohibits all tax-exempt institutions from campaigning for political candidates.

