Atheist organisation files lawsuit against Donald Trump's...
A organisation of atheists from Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit challenging the president's so-called "religious liberty" order, claiming his move to allow religious groups to preach politics from the pulpit is in breach of the constitution. The Freedom from Religion Foundation , established in 1978, said recent comments by Mr Trump were a clear attempt to roll-back the provisions of the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 law that prohibits all tax-exempt institutions from campaigning for political candidates.
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
