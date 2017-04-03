Universities Shunning President Trump...

Universities Shunning President Trump for Commencement Speeches

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Accuracy In Academia

The College Fix dug up an interesting fact : Barack Obama had been invited to give three commencement speeches his first year in office, while President Donald Trump has only been invited to speak at the evangelical Christian institution Liberty University: By the end of March in 2009, first-year President Barack Obama had already announced he'd be the commencement speaker for three prominent universities: a prestigious private institution, one of America's largest public universities and a U.S. service academy. In contrast, President Donald Trump has so far only announced plans to address Liberty University, a Christian, conservative college in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg! Mar 23 Trump is the man 1
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News The Number One: Behold, the most average city i... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb '17 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb '17 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb '17 baybay 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC