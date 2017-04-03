Universities Shunning President Trump for Commencement Speeches
The College Fix dug up an interesting fact : Barack Obama had been invited to give three commencement speeches his first year in office, while President Donald Trump has only been invited to speak at the evangelical Christian institution Liberty University: By the end of March in 2009, first-year President Barack Obama had already announced he'd be the commencement speaker for three prominent universities: a prestigious private institution, one of America's largest public universities and a U.S. service academy. In contrast, President Donald Trump has so far only announced plans to address Liberty University, a Christian, conservative college in Lynchburg, Virginia.
