The 'digital wellness lady' is on a m...

The 'digital wellness lady' is on a mission to make you unplug

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Mashable

Step into the Center for Digital Wellness and you'll likely hear people chatting and that's about it. Because that's what the Wi-Fi disabled room at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, is for re-connecting and interacting with your fellow humans - no screens, gizmos, or gadgets in the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15) Sun Our President Trump 2
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... Sun Our President Trump 1
hi Apr 19 hello 1
News Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme... Apr 11 Mikey 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb '17 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb '17 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb '17 baybay 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC