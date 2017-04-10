Secret Service agent on the vice-president's detail suspended after meeting with prostitute

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by his wife, Karen, waves after speaking at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Oct. 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.