In-plant Scores With Ice Rink Wall Wrap

In-plant Scores With Ice Rink Wall Wrap

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: In-Plant Graphics

When it came to investing in its HP Scitex FB500 wide-format printer, Liberty University's print shop did its homework. "We took all of the data we had from 2014 on what was paid to outsource all of the different wide-format projects, such as Coroplast signs, vinyl banners and pole banners, and looked at how much it would cost us if we did it in-house," explains Ronnie Ray Young, print shop manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-Plant Graphics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme... Apr 11 Mikey 2
News Home Schooled Conservative Girls Ask Trump to W... Apr 10 Trump is Winning 1
A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg! Mar 23 Trump is the man 1
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News The Number One: Behold, the most average city i... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb '17 Black man 32
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC