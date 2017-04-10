In-plant Scores With Ice Rink Wall Wrap
When it came to investing in its HP Scitex FB500 wide-format printer, Liberty University's print shop did its homework. "We took all of the data we had from 2014 on what was paid to outsource all of the different wide-format projects, such as Coroplast signs, vinyl banners and pole banners, and looked at how much it would cost us if we did it in-house," explains Ronnie Ray Young, print shop manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at In-Plant Graphics.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|2
|Home Schooled Conservative Girls Ask Trump to W...
|Apr 10
|Trump is Winning
|1
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC