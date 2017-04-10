Department of Justice investigating d...

Department of Justice investigating deaths of former Central Virginia Training Center residents

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Following three deaths, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is underway into the decision to transfer Central Virginia Training Center residents to another state facility, according to Secretary of Health and Human Resources William A. Hazel Jr. Of six individuals transferred from CVTC to Hiram W. Davis Medical Center in Petersburg since ... (more)

