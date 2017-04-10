DAD website user says vagina ice pops help post-birth pain
Any new mother will tell you that giving birth can leave you in great pain long after the baby has been delivered. Martin Wanless wrote on the parenting site DAD that he used condoms filled with water and then frozen to relieve the post-birth soreness and swelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC