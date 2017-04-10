DAD website user says vagina ice pops...

DAD website user says vagina ice pops help post-birth pain

Any new mother will tell you that giving birth can leave you in great pain long after the baby has been delivered. Martin Wanless wrote on the parenting site DAD that he used condoms filled with water and then frozen to relieve the post-birth soreness and swelling.

