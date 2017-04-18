Closed power plant to restart under renewable energy company
A renewable energy company has purchased a defunct hydroelectric plant on the James River near Lynchburg with plans to get it running again. The Roanoke Times reports Appalachian Power and New Jersey-based Eagle Creek have finalized the sale of the Reusens hydroelectric facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hi
|21 hr
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Treva
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC