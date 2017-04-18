Closed power plant to restart under r...

Closed power plant to restart under renewable energy company

Friday Apr 14

A renewable energy company has purchased a defunct hydroelectric plant on the James River near Lynchburg with plans to get it running again. The Roanoke Times reports Appalachian Power and New Jersey-based Eagle Creek have finalized the sale of the Reusens hydroelectric facility.

