Bed teachers weigh in on schools budget at supervisors meeting
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors heard comments from teachers regarding the school division's proposed budget at its meeting Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|2
|Home Schooled Conservative Girls Ask Trump to W...
|Apr 10
|Trump is Winning
|1
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC