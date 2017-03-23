Trump's Liberty University Commenceme...

Trump's Liberty University Commencement Address Set

President Donald Trump will deliver Liberty University's commencement address on May 13, returning to the college that gave him a boost in the evangelical community. Trump visited the school in Lynchburg, Virginia during his campaign last year.

