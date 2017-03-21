Trump to deliver Liberty University c...

Trump to deliver Liberty University commencement speech

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The Lynchburg, Va., university is the largest Christian college in the United States, and chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. was one of Trump's earliest supporters in the election. He was considered as a possible education secretary in Trump's administration after the election, but turned down the role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News The Number One: Behold, the most average city i... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb 28 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb 22 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb 20 baybay 2
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Feb '17 good guy with a gun 36
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC