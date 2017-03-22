Trump to deliver Liberty University c...

Trump to deliver Liberty University commencement address

President Donald Trump will deliver the May commencement address at Liberty University, the largest Christian university in the world announced Wednesday. LYNCHBURG, VA - JANUARY 18: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers the convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University January 18, 2016 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

