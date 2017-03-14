The Number One: Behold, the most aver...

The Number One: Behold, the most average city in the U.S.

There are 1 comment on the MarketWatch story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled The Number One: Behold, the most average city in the U.S.. In it, MarketWatch reports that:

Lynchburg, Va., is more than just the home of the first disposable douche . It's also hailed as the most typical of all cities in America.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Tuesday Mar 14
Lynchburg is the home of Liberty University which makes it the very best city in America!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb 28 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb 22 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb 20 baybay 2
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Feb '17 good guy with a gun 36
Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08) Feb '17 Treva 6
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC