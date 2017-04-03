River search, school lockdown part of flurry of police activity in Bedford County
A member of a Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team uses a metal detector to search the Big Otter River on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Goode, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC