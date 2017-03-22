PHOTOS: The Virginian hotel in Lynchburg

Archival images of The Virginian hotel and photos of members of Lynchburg City Council, members of the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority and other city officials as they view results this week of the long-running renovation of The Virginian hotel. 1969 auction of The Virginian hotel, with winning bid of $163,000 submitted by Malcolm E. Wilder of Band Box, Inc. In May, 1984, residents pass time in the lobby of The Virginian after its conversion from a hotel to subsidized housing for the elderly and handicapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.