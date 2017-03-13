NRC Names Senior Resident Inspector at BWXT Nuclear Fuel Facility in Lynchburg
Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials in the NRC's Region II office in Atlanta have selected Charles Stancil as the new senior resident inspector at the BWX Technologies nuclear fuel facility in Lynchburg, Va. Stancil joined the NRC in 2004 as a reactor engineer in the agency's Region IV office in Arlington, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb 22
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb 20
|baybay
|2
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Treva
|6
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Feb '17
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC