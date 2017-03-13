NRC Names Senior Resident Inspector a...

NRC Names Senior Resident Inspector at BWXT Nuclear Fuel Facility in Lynchburg

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Electric Energy Online

Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials in the NRC's Region II office in Atlanta have selected Charles Stancil as the new senior resident inspector at the BWX Technologies nuclear fuel facility in Lynchburg, Va. Stancil joined the NRC in 2004 as a reactor engineer in the agency's Region IV office in Arlington, Texas.

Lynchburg, VA

