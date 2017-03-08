My Pet Pal: Roxie
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: This is Roxie, a schnauzer terrier mix we adopted from a rescue in Lynchburg, Va. Roxie has brought a new happiness into our home...social, loving, affectionate and always happy to see us, we simply cannot imagine a life without her in it.
