Lynchburg region's fruit crop affected by March freeze
Miguel Zarate prunes the apple trees at Dickie Brothers Orchard in Nelson County. According to orchard co-owner John Bruguiere, sweet plums were lost completely for the second straight year due to weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Thu
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb 22
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC