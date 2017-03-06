Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter and more user-friendly
Westover Dairy in Lynchburg, Virginia, has become the first Kroger production facility to manufacture and roll out a new lighter weight gallon jug, as part of the company's 2020 sustainability goals. Kroger's Westover Dairy has produced 6.2m lighter weight jugs since September and has introduced the new bottle to its retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.
