'Echoes of Tattered Tongues' by John ...

'Echoes of Tattered Tongues' by John Guzlowski Named Finalist for 2017 Montaigne Medal

The Eric Hoffer Award announced yesterday that Echoes of Tattered Tongues: Memory Unfolded by John Guzlowski is a Finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal. The Montaigne Medal is awarded to the most thought-provoking books of the year.

