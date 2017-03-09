Dodson acquires Local Pest Control

Dodson acquires Local Pest Control

There are 1 comment on the Pest Control story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Dodson acquires Local Pest Control.

Dodson Pest Control has acquired TW Clark Local Pest Control of Lexington, Va. Terms were not disclosed.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Tuesday
Isn't this owned by a tree hugging liberal who ran for office as a near socialist and lost big time?
Lynchburg, VA

