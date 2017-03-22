Cowan Systems Purchases Dick Harrison...

Cowan Systems Purchases Dick Harrison & Son Trucking

Wednesday Mar 15

Jim Harris, whose family owned Dick Harris & Son Trucking Co. Inc. for nearly 50 years, sold his business at the end of February to Cowan Systems , another family-owned company, which began in 1924.

