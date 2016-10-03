Ashley Csanady: Mike Pence's evangelical refusal to lunch with...
Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by his wife, Karen, waves after speaking at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Oct. 12, 2016. Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, arrives with his wife, Karen, at a campaign rally at Cox Transportation Services in Ashland, Va., Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC