Weakened demand brings tough time for Lynchburg-area beef, dairy, grain farmers
With the help of machines, Julio Garcia milks two rows of cows at Seven Oaks Dairy Farm. The cows are milked three times per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|find Single women
|23 hr
|baybay
|2
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb 16
|specisldarlin
|254
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb 6
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Treva
|6
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC