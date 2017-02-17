Turner Gill and Liberty University Will Move Up to FBS

"Although it had yet to receive an invitation to join a FBS conference, the private, nonprofit Christian university located in Lynchburg, Virginia, submitted a waiver to the NCAA last month requesting relief to enter in the two-year FBS reclassification process. An NCAA academic and membership affairs staff determined Liberty was ready for the move following feedback from the NCAA Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA office of legal affairs."

