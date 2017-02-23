Senate Democrats seek answers about a...

Senate Democrats seek answers about a Trump higher ed task force

Thursday Feb 23

Senate Democrats are asking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for details on a higher education task force that the president of Liberty University says the Trump administration has asked him to lead. In a letter to DeVos released Thursday, six lawmakers said they are concerned that there has been no public explanation by the president or the administration about the purview of the task force.

