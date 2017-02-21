Jerry Lee Lewis accuses son-in-law of stealing from him

EXCLUSIVE: A new Cadillac, plastic surgery, a $22,500 piano and three historic homes...Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis accuses his son-in-law of stealing to the tune of $5 million from his estate to buy luxury items Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis filed papers in federal court claiming that his son-in-law Ezekiel Loftin bought homes, luxury vehicles and plastic surgery with money he stole from his estate Lewis is accusing Loftin, his daughter Phoebe's husband, and other 'co-conspirators' of defrauding him of at least $5 million Last year, Lewis sued Loftin for $1 million for allegedly defaming him on Facebook by spreading lies about him in angry posts In one of the posts, Loftin said: 'It's obvious at this point the drugs and constant manipulation has taken its toll on the man and he has completely lost any grasp he had on reality' Lewis, 81, dubbed 'the Killer,' has had a life ... (more)

