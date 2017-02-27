IPMA Road Show in Virginia Brings a C...

IPMA Road Show in Virginia Brings a Crowd

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: In-Plant Graphics

Attendees tour Liberty University's in-plant during the second IPMA Road Show. In the foreground is Bob Boyer, senior director of Fulfillment, Postal Services, Print Shop and Warehousing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-Plant Graphics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb 22 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb 20 baybay 2
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Feb 6 good guy with a gun 36
Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08) Feb 6 Treva 6
anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16) Feb 6 lawsuitsandclaim 4
Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER! Feb 6 lawsuitsandclaim 2
A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden... Jan '17 Lol 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC