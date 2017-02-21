Animal Planet show building honeymoon treehouse at Bella Rose Plantation
A Nelson Treehouse and Supply construction worker hangs from a tree as an episode of Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters is filmed at Bella Rose Plantation during the construction of a honeymoon treehouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va. A Nelson Treehouse and Supply construction worker drills a hole in a tree while preparing to construct a treehouse at Bella Rose Plantation for the filming of an episode of Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va.
