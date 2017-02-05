7 powerful photos show what happened when Trump's travel ban was halted
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kbZe1C Andi Miller holds up her hand with "#NoBanNoWall" written on it during a protest on President Trump's immigration policies on Sunday in Lynchburg, Va. It was a tearful weekend at U.S. airports as travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries reunited with family members after a federal judge halted President Trump's controversial travel ban Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb 6
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Treva
|6
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb 6
|janel
|253
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC