10 topics to watch at crossover in the General Assembly
After Tuesday, bills that had not passed either the full House of Delegates or Senate were dead to the 2017 General Assembly, although exceptions exist for the budget. The crossover deadline is the halfway point for the General Assembly, which is scheduled to end Feb. 25. Both chambers already have begun hearing bills passed by the other side, and some already have passed both chambers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|2 hr
|specisldarlin
|254
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb 6
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Treva
|6
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC