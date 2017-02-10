10 topics to watch at crossover in th...

10 topics to watch at crossover in the General Assembly

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

After Tuesday, bills that had not passed either the full House of Delegates or Senate were dead to the 2017 General Assembly, although exceptions exist for the budget. The crossover deadline is the halfway point for the General Assembly, which is scheduled to end Feb. 25. Both chambers already have begun hearing bills passed by the other side, and some already have passed both chambers.

