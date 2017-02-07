Teacher faces prison for classroom ro...

Teacher faces prison for classroom romp with teen pupil after seducing him on Snapchat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily Star

Brunette Amelia Tat, 27, faces up to 20 years behind bars after the illegal relationship with her pupil aged between 13 and 15. She first made contact with the youngster outside of school by contacting him on Instagram and Snapchat and asking personal questions. The disgraced teacher continued to text the youngster, before they romped again at Tat's flat in Lynchburg, Virginia, after she picked him up from a baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazy white people (Aug '13) 15 hr good guy with a gun 36
Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08) 23 hr Treva 6
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Mon janel 253
anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16) Mon lawsuitsandclaim 4
Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER! Mon lawsuitsandclaim 2
A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden... Jan 23 Lol 2
News Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,... Jan 22 Trump is the man 1
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC