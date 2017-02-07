Teacher faces prison for classroom romp with teen pupil after seducing him on Snapchat
Brunette Amelia Tat, 27, faces up to 20 years behind bars after the illegal relationship with her pupil aged between 13 and 15. She first made contact with the youngster outside of school by contacting him on Instagram and Snapchat and asking personal questions. The disgraced teacher continued to text the youngster, before they romped again at Tat's flat in Lynchburg, Virginia, after she picked him up from a baseball game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Treva
|6
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Mon
|janel
|253
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Mon
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Mon
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC