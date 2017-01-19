Talking Headways Podcast: Cities on a Hill
This week we're joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Francis Fitzgerald to talk about her 1986 book, Cities on a Hill . We discuss the different "visionary" communities described in the book, including Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, San Francisco's Castro district, Sun City retirement communities, and Jerry Falwell's moral majority in Lynchburg, Virginia.
