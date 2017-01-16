Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 01/16/17 - 01/22/17
On 1/17/17, Deputy Durbin arrested Candice Nicole Calhoun, 33 from Spotsylvania, in the 3100 Block of Plank Road for Felony Embezzlement. On 1/19/17, Deputy Schulz arrested Jamaine Baxter, 38 of no fixed address, on five felony warrants for Forgery and a misdemeanor for Uttering a False Identification.
