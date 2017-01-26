Schewels: 120 years and still going s...

Schewels: 120 years and still going strong

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Daily Dispatch

But Schewels, which has operated a furniture store in Henderson for the past 30 years, is celebrating 120 years in business overall during 2017. The company was founded in 1897 in Lynchburg, Virginia, when Elias Schewel began selling picture frames, chair bottoms and other small furniture-related items from a horse-drawn wagon, according to the company's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) 17 hr Barbara Worley 252
Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER! Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden... Jan 23 Lol 2
News Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,... Jan 22 Trump is the man 1
Looking for my father Jan 21 Lost and looking 1
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Jan 14 Jim 34
Why doesn't Peake address that DUI? Jan 4 Coverup 1
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC