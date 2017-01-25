Political prankster Vermin Supreme makes unofficial appearance at Liberty University
Vermin Supreme, political satirist and activist, speaks to an informal gathering of students at Liberty University on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|Looking for my father
|Jan 21
|Lost and looking
|1
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC