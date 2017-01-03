Pacific Life Selects Genpact for Dist...

Pacific Life Selects Genpact for Distribution Via BPM

Wednesday Jan 4

Pacific Life Insurance Company has announced a partnership with third-party vendor Genpact to help expand the carrier's consumer base for its recently launched term life product. The move follows Pacfic Life's acquisition of Gentworth Financial's technology platform in June, helping the insurer expand its reach in the term life market by attracting less-affluent customers, Investment News reported.

