Jerry Falwell Jr. Named to Lead Higher Education Task Force

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. gestures during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va., Nov. 16, 2016. Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the Christian-based Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been asked to lead a task force about higher education in the U.S. The news was reported by the Chronicle for Higher Education , a publisher of education news since 1966.

