In-person absentee voting deadline ex...

In-person absentee voting deadline extended due to snow

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 Arizona State used a 22-5 first quarter to cruise past U VIRGINIA - The Saturday, Jan. 7 deadline for in-person absentee voting for the three special elections across Virginia has been extended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why doesn't Peake address that DUI? Jan 4 Coverup 1
Heather Peters (May '16) Jan 3 BigCoon895 4
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Jan 3 fly whiteguy 33
anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16) Dec 18 altoid 3
Is Jenny Poore really an idiot? Dec 11 Klondike bear 2
Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education! Dec '16 Trump is the man 1
What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd. Nov '16 Holton Walker 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC