Hacksaw Ridge: The true story of Desmond Doss

Thursday Jan 26

War drama Hacksaw Ridge , the tale of a peace-loving soldier, has been nominated for six [a]Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It has also revived the career of one-time Hollywood pariah Mel Gibson - but how does the movie compare to the real story? The biographical drama tells the story of Desmond Doss, a Seventh Day Adventist Christian who served as a combat medic in the US Army during World War II but bucked protocol by refusing to carry or use a firearm or weapon of any kind.

