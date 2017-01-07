Gray skies, cold temps and a bit of snow make for a wintry Saturday
A female Eastern Bluebird pecks at a bud on a snow covered tree along Norfolk Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va. Leaden skies, frigid temperatures and light-to heavy snow greeted the Washington region Saturday, with winter weather advisories and warnings posted from Baltimore to Virginia Beach.
Lynchburg Discussions
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 3
|fly whiteguy
|33
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec 11
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec '16
|Trump is the man
|1
|What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd.
|Nov '16
|Holton Walker
|2
