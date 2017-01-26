Former U.S. Rep. Hurt to head new government and law center at Liberty University
Former U.S. Rep. Robert Hurt, a Republican who represented Virginia's 5th district, will be the director of a new law and government center at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
