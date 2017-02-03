Film review: Riveting wartime drama b...

Film review: Riveting wartime drama based on true story

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Enfield Independent

HACKSAW RIDGE War/Action/Drama/Romance. Andrew Garfield, Teresa Palmer, Vince Vaughn, Luke Bracey, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths, Sam Worthington, Richard Roxburgh, Nathaniel Buzolic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Jan 28 Barbara Worley 252
Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER! Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden... Jan 23 Lol 2
News Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,... Jan 22 Trump is the man 1
Looking for my father Jan 21 Lost and looking 1
Lazy white people (Aug '13) Jan 14 Jim 34
Why doesn't Peake address that DUI? Jan '17 Coverup 1
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC