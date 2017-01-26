Contractor killed in Lynchburg workplace accident
Campbell County chief deputy, L.T. Guthrie tells news outlets that 68-year-old Louis Pettigrew was elevated about 18 feet while working on a light when he was shocked and fell to the floor at Lynchburg Powder Coating. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|23 hr
|Barbara Worley
|252
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|Looking for my father
|Jan 21
|Lost and looking
|1
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC