Chuck Schumer, Jimmy Carter, Top Google Searches During Inauguration
The top trending attendees across the Google ecosystem were: Chuck Schumer, Jimmy Carter, Mike Pence, Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump. Lynchburg, Virginia, was the top town searching for the inauguration during the proceedings worldwide.
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|14 hr
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Sun
|Trump is the man
|1
|Looking for my father
|Jan 21
|Lost and looking
|1
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
