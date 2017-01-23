Bank of the James Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2016 Financial...
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. , the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving the greater Lynchburg area , and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $293,000 or $0.07 per diluted share compared with $825,000 or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|Looking for my father
|Jan 21
|Lost and looking
|1
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC