Alexandria Transit Company Board Selects new Dash Ceo/General Manager

The Alexandria Transit Company Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Josh Baker as the new CEO/general manager of ATC and the DASH Bus System. Baker will take over the helm of the award winning DASH system on February 6, replacing long time CEO Sandy Modell, who will be retiring after leading the system for the past 28 years.

