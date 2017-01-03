Alexandria Transit Company Board Selects new Dash Ceo/General Manager
The Alexandria Transit Company Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Josh Baker as the new CEO/general manager of ATC and the DASH Bus System. Baker will take over the helm of the award winning DASH system on February 6, replacing long time CEO Sandy Modell, who will be retiring after leading the system for the past 28 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 3
|fly whiteguy
|33
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec 11
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec '16
|Trump is the man
|1
|What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd.
|Nov '16
|Holton Walker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC