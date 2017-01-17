Absentee voting extended to 2 p.m. Mo...

Absentee voting extended to 2 p.m. Monday in special election for McEachin's seat

Sunday Jan 8

Because of Saturday's snowstorm, the commissioner of Virginia's Department of Elections has extended until 2 p.m. Monday the deadline to vote absentee in person in Tuesday's three special elections.

