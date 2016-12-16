Tis the season for - adult coloring?
Coloring for adults seem to be sweeping the nation and beyond. If the coloring bug bit you and your are looking for new themes the new additions from Health Communications, Inc. in Deerfield, Florida, all 72 pages, 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size, may interest you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hispanicmpr.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Dec 15
|comegetsome
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec 11
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec 4
|Trump is the man
|1
|What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd.
|Nov 27
|Holton Walker
|2
|King Of Germany (Apr '13)
|Nov 26
|whiteboyrick
|4
|heat and air contractors (Apr '16)
|Nov 23
|tahoeguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC